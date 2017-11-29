

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a boy was allegedly robbed of a hoverboard in southwest Kitchener.

The robbery report brought police officers to the area of Max Becker Drive and Isabella Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a teenager walked up to two children and pushed one of them off his hoverboard, then grabbed the board and left the area.

The suspected thief is described as being black and likely about 16 years old. Police say he has a goatee, and was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black toque and red shoes.