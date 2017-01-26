Featured
House under construction destroyed in suspicious fire
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 3:27PM EST
Damage is estimated at $275,000 after a house under construction was destroyed by fire in the Houghton area, west of Long Point.
Norfolk County OPP say the fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
It is believed to have been set intentionally, and police say they want to hear from anyone with information that might be of use to investigators.
No injuries were reported.
