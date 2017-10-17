

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old man jumped from a second-storey window to escape a house fire.

The fire broke out Oct. 5 at a home on Fourth Street Southeast in Chesley, north of Hanover.

According to South Bruce OPP, the man was the only person in the home when emergency crews arrived. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined, it is considered suspicious. Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about it.