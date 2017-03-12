

CTV Kitchener





Fire officials said there was more than $500,000 in damage done to a home after a fire that started in the garage.

Crews were called to the home on Melran Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Ten people were displaced from the home, according to fire officials.

The platoon chief said people were inside the home when the fire started. It is believed to have started in a car in the garage.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. There is extensive smoke damage throughout the house.