Featured
House fire causes more than $500K in damage, displaces 10
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 4:28PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 6:57PM EDT
Fire officials said there was more than $500,000 in damage done to a home after a fire that started in the garage.
Crews were called to the home on Melran Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Ten people were displaced from the home, according to fire officials.
The platoon chief said people were inside the home when the fire started. It is believed to have started in a car in the garage.
The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. There is extensive smoke damage throughout the house.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Police release video, hoping to catch suspect in connection to series of break and enters
- House fire causes more than $500K in damage, displaces 10
- Man charged with careless driving after truck allegedly rear ends another on 401
- 'Major winter storm is brewing': Environment Canada says 15-25 cm to fall in parts of southern Ontario
- Garage owner gets chance to fight liability for teen hurt in stolen car crash