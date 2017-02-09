

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Saugeen First Nation Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Peninsula OPP as well as South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and Bruce County EMS arrived on the scene at 2nd Avenue South, between 19th Street South and Ida Street, at 4:15 p.m.

The home was unoccupied at the time. The owner was contacted but said there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze and the amount of damage has yet to be determined.

Police closed 2nd Avenue from French Bay Road to 16th Street South while they investigated.

They expected to have the road closed for several hours Thursday night.