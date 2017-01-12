Featured
Horses running loose briefly shut eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed east of Ingersoll due to two horses running loose on the highway. (Tammy O'Rourke)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:26PM EST
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed near Ingersoll for a little more than half an hour Thursday afternoon as police tried to round up two loose horses.
Why did i just see TWO WILD HORSES WITH NO OWNER ROAMING THE 401— Zaid Mejrić (@zmejric) January 12, 2017
It’s not clear where the horses came from or how they ended up on the highway, but their presence was enough for the OPP to shut the highway around 2:15 p.m.
The closure affected the stretch of the 401 between Foldens Line and Highway 19.
At one point, a witness tweeted, the horses were running westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Just saw 2 horses running the wrong way down the 401 �� my day is made ����— Cam Malott (@camalott96) January 12, 2017
Police say the horses were corralled before 3 p.m., at which point the highway was reopened.
Oxford OPP - 401 E/B reopened near Woodstock - 2 horses in custody for questioning! :-) Thanks for your patience!— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 12, 2017
Sgt. Rektor
