

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed near Ingersoll for a little more than half an hour Thursday afternoon as police tried to round up two loose horses.

Why did i just see TWO WILD HORSES WITH NO OWNER ROAMING THE 401 — Zaid Mejrić (@zmejric) January 12, 2017

It’s not clear where the horses came from or how they ended up on the highway, but their presence was enough for the OPP to shut the highway around 2:15 p.m.

The closure affected the stretch of the 401 between Foldens Line and Highway 19.

At one point, a witness tweeted, the horses were running westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Just saw 2 horses running the wrong way down the 401 �� my day is made ���� — Cam Malott (@camalott96) January 12, 2017

Police say the horses were corralled before 3 p.m., at which point the highway was reopened.