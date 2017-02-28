

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener cancer support centre may have fallen short of the fundraising target is says it needed to hit to keep its doors open – but that doesn’t mean it’s closing down.

HopeSpring announced Monday night that the more than $300,000 raised in less than two weeks is enough to keep the organization moving forward, even if it’s not the $400,000 it said it needed to survive another year.

“It was clear that the community wishes to have HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre programs and services available for the long term,” the organization said in a press release.

“We are humbled, overwhelmed and grateful for this outpouring of support.”

Fundraising will still continue in the hope of reaching the $400,000 goal.

Originally, HopeSpring had planned to stop offering services at the end of February and shut down for good at the end of March.

The sudden announcement of its closure was met with surprise from people connected to HopeSpring. Several fundraisers were launched, eventually amalgamating into the ‘Hope for HopeSpring’ campaign.

HopeSpring offers free services to local cancer patients. It has never been funded directly by any level of government.