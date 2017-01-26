

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener support centre for cancer patients will be closing its doors in a little over two months’ time.

In a message posted online Thursday, HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre says scheduled programs and services will stop as of Feb. 28, and March 31 will be the organization’s last day of operations.

The message, which was signed by the agency’s board of directors and staff members, blamed the closure on the drying up of donations.

“The spectrum of services historically provided free of charge can not be maintained based on current levels of financial support,” the message reads.

“We are deeply saddened that we will no longer be able to provide the care and psychosocial support that members have received, and that members will soon be facing their cancer journey without HopeSpring.”

HopeSpring has always offered its services for free, and never received any direct government funding – meaning donations were the only way it could keep the lights on.

The agency says it will try to redirect its clients to other services in the community.

Any donated money left over after HopeSpring’s closure will be donated to a local charitable cause, the message says.