At the eleventh minute on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, thousands gathered in silence to honour those serve and continue to serve our country.

Remembrance Day ceremonies were held in Waterloo Region and across the country.

In Cambridge, there were veteran’s parades followed by three separate services at the city’s cenotaphs.

Similar events were also held in Kitchener, Waterloo and New Hamburg.

