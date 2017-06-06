Featured
Homes, vehicles targeted in overnight theft spree
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 8:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:01AM EDT
Multiple homes and vehicles were targeting in Fergus in the early hours Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police said sometime overnight unknown suspects entered vehicles and homes.
Police said they are investigating after receiving multiple reports.
They are asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact Wellington OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
