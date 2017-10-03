

CTV Kitchener





The average sale price of a home in Cambridge and North Dumfries last month was more than 10 per cent higher than it was one year earlier.

The Cambridge Association of Realtors says 158 residential properties were sold in September, for an average price of $456,323. In comparison to September 2016, that’s a 3.1 per cent decrease in sale volume and a 10.5 per cent increase in average sale price.

Sale prices and volume were also slightly higher than they were in August.

Realtors association president Jim Robinson says low inventory levels remain a challenge in the area. Few homes being listed for sale was cited as one of the main reasons why Waterloo Region saw such significant increase in house sale prices earlier this year.