

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man is facing charges after concerned citizens called police early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., Waterloo Regional police received calls reporting that a man was checking parked cars in the west end of Galt.

Officers responding to the Sunset Boulevard discovered a man in the area matching the description given by the callers.

A 23-year-old Cambridge man is facing five counts of theft and five counts of trespass by night.

He was held pending a court appearance.