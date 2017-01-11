Featured
Home owners call police, Cambridge man charged with theft
Waterloo Regional Police generic
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 5:45AM EST
A Cambridge man is facing charges after concerned citizens called police early Wednesday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m., Waterloo Regional police received calls reporting that a man was checking parked cars in the west end of Galt.
Officers responding to the Sunset Boulevard discovered a man in the area matching the description given by the callers.
A 23-year-old Cambridge man is facing five counts of theft and five counts of trespass by night.
He was held pending a court appearance.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Region planning legal action over waste collection delays
- Officer pleads guilty to discreditable conduct charges
- Woman who allegedly posed as nurse makes first court appearance
- Radio station employees split $1-million jackpot 27 ways
- U of G team finds surprise while tracking monarch butterfly birthplaces