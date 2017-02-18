Featured
Hockey Hall of Fame makes debut at Wellington County museum
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 5:37PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 18, 2017 7:24PM EST
A portion of the Hockey Hall of Fame is in Wellington County for the first time ever this Family Day long weekend.
The Wellington County Museum and Archives in Elora is packed with hockey memorabilia and artifacts.
"Twelve different cases filled with all sorts of stuff from the Austin Mathews all the way back to the twenties,” said Kyle Smith from the museum.
Three official NHL trophies can also be seen.
The Hockey Hall of Fame will be in Elora until Wednesday.
