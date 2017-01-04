Featured
Highways closed in midwestern Ontario as snow squalls move through
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:59AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:45PM EST
A line of snow squalls caused road conditions to deteriorate quickly in and around the Grey-Bruce area late Wednesday morning.
As a result, three highways in that part of the province were closed. – Highway 21 from Kincardine to Tiverton, Highway 10 from Markdale to Chatsworth, and Highway 6 between Chatsworth and Durham.
By 12:30 p.m., Highway 10 and Highway 6 had reopened. Around 1 p.m., the Highway 21 closure was expanded southward to Amberley and northward to Port Elgin.
Additionally, Highway 23 was closed south of Mitchell due to a transport truck that had lost control and was blocking the highway.
Weather Conditions Deteriorating - Hwy 21 Kincardine to Tiverton closed due to whiteout conditions. TFN.#SeeSnowGoSlow#Knowb4ugo pic.twitter.com/vZOVmDMqUE— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 4, 2017
As of 2:45 p.m. Grey-Bruce and Huron County were under a snow squall warning at that point, with Environment Canada forecasting that localized areas could see 10 to 15 cm of snowfall by Wednesday evening.
A blowing snow advisory was in place for Waterloo-Wellington and Perth County, with periods of low visibilities expected to continue into Wednesday evening.
