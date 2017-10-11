

CTV Kitchener





All lanes of Highway 401 westbound have been shut down Wednesday morning following a serious collision involving a transport truck.



#Hwy401 WB at #Hwy6 is closed due to collision. One person to hospital with life threatening injuries. A fire destroyed the CMV. 3-4 hours pic.twitter.com/Ecum3eTCDB — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 11, 2017

Ontario Provincial Police said two people were taken to hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at Highway 6 south causing major traffic delays in both directions.

COLLISION: #Hwy401 WB west of Hwy6 S #Puslinch - Lanes blocked, emergency services attending. ^jt — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 11, 2017

OPP also said one lane of the eastbound 401 has also been shut down following this collision.

UPDATE Collision: #Hwy401 WB lanes remain CLOSED at Hwy 6 S #Puslinch - One east bound lane CLOSED at Hwy 6 - Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/6WJBLJpoJk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 11, 2017

A heavily damaged car could be seen in the ditch, while a transport truck with its front end entirely wrecked was stopped in the far left lane.

Several crews were on scene including OPP and numerous Puslinch fire trucks.



OPP also said it will be several hours before the highway reopens. The investigation is ongoing.