All lanes of Highway 401 westbound have been shut down Wednesday morning following a serious collision involving a transport truck.
 

Ontario Provincial Police said two people were taken to hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at Highway 6 south causing major traffic delays in both directions.

OPP also said one lane of the eastbound 401 has also been shut down following this collision.

A heavily damaged car could be seen in the ditch, while a transport truck with its front end entirely wrecked was stopped in the far left lane.

Several crews were on scene including OPP and numerous Puslinch fire trucks.

OPP also said it will be several hours before the highway reopens. The investigation is ongoing.