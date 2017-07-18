

CTV Kitchener





Two trucks collided on Highway 401 outside Ingersoll Tuesday morning, closing the highway’s westbound lanes through the morning rush.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., between Foldens Line and Highway 19.

According to Oxford County OPP, a box truck made an unsafe lane change and hit the back end of a transport truck’s trailer.

The impact caused the box truck to spin out of control and hit the centre median, causing significant damage. A large amount of debris ended up on the highway.

Police say the driver of the box truck, a 45-year-old man from London was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was also charged with careless driving.

There were significant traffic delays in the area for most of the morning. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m.