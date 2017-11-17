

If you’re driving to or from Toronto this weekend, you’ll want to be aware of a major closure on Highway 401 in Milton.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the highway will close at Regional Road 25 in Milton. It will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The closure will allow the existing Regional Road 25 bridge over the 401 to be demolished, and a new bridge to be completed.

Drivers will be diverted around the closure via highway ramps.