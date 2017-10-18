

CTV Kitchener





An overnight crash on Highway 401 shutdown the westbound lanes at Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Police say a tractor trailer rear-ended a dump truck just before 3 a.m. causing the dump truck to roll over and spill hot asphalt across the highway.

The force of the accident dislodged the transport truck driver from the cab of the truck. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

All lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.