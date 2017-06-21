Featured
Highway 401 closing overnight in Ingersoll this week
If you’re planning on driving to or through Ingersoll this week, you may have to learn a new route.
Construction of a new Highway 19 bridge will shut portions of both that highway and Highway 401 for two nights.
The closures will take place Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Signed detours will be in place.
