

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Extremely strong winds battered southern Ontario on Wednesday, causing damage right across the region.

As of 4 p.m., Hydro One was reporting dozens of small-scale power outages, many of which were caused by high winds taking down hydro poles and wires.

Most of the outages were south of Waterloo Region and Stratford, including one affecting hundreds of properties between Brantford and Six Nations, and another affecting more than 4,000 properties in Simcoe and communities to its north.

In Brantford itself, downed wires caused a traffic hazard on Highway 24/King George Road between Powerline and Governors roads, and a separate case of downed lines closed part of Fairview Drive for over an hour.

Broken glass was a common problem in Waterloo Region, affecting everything from a bus stop in Waterloo to Kitchener City Hall.

Guelph didn’t miss out on the action either, as a fallen tree came close to hitting a house on Gordon Street.

In Woodstock, downed wires sparked a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Athlone Avenue, sending smoke across Highway 401. Four vehicles were damaged, but firefighters were able to save 13 others and all neighbouring buildings.

By late afternoon, the highest wind speed measured at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on the day was 87 km/h.

Gusts had topped 100 km/h further to the south, including one that was recorded at 115 km/h in Hamilton.

Those high winds caused a transport truck to flip onto its side on the Burlington Skyway, which was closed for much of the afternoon as a result