A teenage hockey player ended up in hospital due to what officials describe as a hazing incident.

As a result, Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo will not be icing a boys’ hockey team this year.

Nick Manning, the Waterloo Region District School Board’s chief communications officer, says the decision was made by the school’s principal and vice-principals after they learned that “a number of students” involved with the team had organized a party where alcohol was consumed.

The party also involved aspects which seemed “a lot like rookie hazing,” Manning says.

“We’re not aware of all of the details, but those that we are of indicate that students could have behaved in a more appropriate way,” he said in an interview.

“Our students have let themselves down and they’ve let their community down, and that means they won’t get to enjoy the great benefit of getting to play hockey this year.”