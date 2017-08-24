

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to drivers to be more cautious on the roads after a high number of motorcycle deaths this year.

So far, there have been 30 deaths in Ontario involving motorcycles and there are still four months left in the year.

There were 36 motorcycle related deaths in 2016.

Const. Lauren Ball with the OPP says they’re finding three big causes to be behind most of the accidents.

“One is impaired driving, the other is aggressive driving or speeding and the third is distracted driving,” says Ball.

Eighteen deaths have been deemed not the fault of the motorcycle driver.

“We’re not seeing young inexperienced riders involved in these collisions,” says Ball.

Ball warns that whether you’re in a car or on a motorcycle, make sure you’re not distracted.

She added that if you’re riding a motorcycle, wear highly visible and protective clothing.

With reporting by Krista Simpson