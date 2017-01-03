Featured
Hespeler Road restaurant robbed at gunpoint
Two men walked into a Cambridge restaurant with guns and got away with money, police say.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the robbery occurred Monday morning at a restaurant on Hespeler Road.
Police officers responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m., but were unable to find the alleged robbers.
They say they want to hear from anyone with information.
No injuries were reported.
