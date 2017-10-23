

CTV Kitchener





The flu shot is now available across Waterloo Region and health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated as they prepare for a bad flu season.

Public Health staff says they’ve already had a handful of confirmed cases in the area.

A new option this year, for those who are afraid of needles, is the nasal spray vaccine. Health officials say it’s publically funded for those between the ages of 2 and eighteen however adults can also purchase the vaccine.

David Oaki with the Region of Waterloo Public Health says they are recommending everyone get their flu shot.

“Not just to protect themselves,” says Aoki. “But also to protect those who are high risk.”

Local pharmacist Zohaib Abbas says a good indication of our flu season is to look to Australia. He says more than 93,000 cases of the flu were reported, that’s 2.5 more than normal.

Zohaib says to avoid getting sick, other than getting your flu shot, people should also increase hand washing, drink more fluids, get enough sleep, and eat a balanced diet.

Region of Waterloo Public Health also says they often hear the misconception that the flu vaccination can make you sick, but they say that is not the case.

They say the flu season lasts until late April.