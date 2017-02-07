

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





Ontario's health minister says he is concerned about the sustainability of the province's health-care system, as both nurses and a business group raise similar worries and doctors deal with internal turmoil.

The concerns come as Ontario draws up its 2017-18 budget -- one it has promised to balance for the first time in many years, while still increasing spending in the more than $50-billion health file.

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced Tuesday that the province would invest an unspecified amount -- somewhere between $50 million and $100 million, the government says -- in a facility at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre that will offer treatment such as stem cell transplants for blood cancers.

Both took questions on the state of Ontario's health-care system and both used the opportunity to point a finger at the federal government.

"We, on the one hand, believe that we are making the right and important investments in our health-care system and a three-per-cent increase in the health-care budget over the course of the last year," Hoskins said.

"But at the same time we are concerned about the sustainability of the health-care system, which is why we've been having talks over the course of the past year, 18 months, with the federal government with regards to the federal Canada Health Transfer."

The federal government has offered to increase the transfer payments by 3.5 per cent annually with additional money for home care and mental health, but many provinces including Ontario say that's not enough and have asked for a 5.2-per-cent increase.

Wynne said Ontario will continue to increase health-care funding every year, but more funding is needed.

"We actually need a more even partnership with the federal government and that is exactly the conversation we're having with them right now," she said.

A recent report from the province's budget watchdog said that if the government wants to keep growth in its health budget to a target of 1.7 per cent over the next three years, it will need to find further savings.

The government has limited growth in the health sector over the past few years to about two per cent, largely through cutting payments to doctors and freezing hospitals' base operating funding -- though in the fall economic update it added $140 million in new health spending for hospitals.

But the financial accountability office said Ontario is set to be over this fiscal year's target by $400 million, rising to $900 million next year and $1.5 billion in 2018-19.

If the province does receive additional funding from the federal government, the FAO's conclusions would change, it said.

The Ontario Nurses' Association called Tuesday for more health-care funding, saying that more than 1,600 registered nurse positions had been cut in a two-year period.

Hoskins said that in the past three or four years more than 2,000 nurses had been hired in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says a survey of its members found that just 14 per cent are confident in the sustainability of the system.

And the province's troubled relationship with its doctors became more complicated this week.

The executive committee of the Ontario Medical Association resigned after delegates at a recent OMA meeting expressed a lack of confidence in their leadership. The committee members will stay on the board of directors.

The OMA has been engaged in a lengthy dispute with the province and various groups of doctors have formed to express dissatisfaction with the OMA's representation in negotiations.

The association has been threatening unspecified job action as the government refuses to accept their term of binding arbitration as a pre-condition to negotiations.

Doctors rejected a tentative physician services agreement this summer and in December the association dismissed as "unreasonable" a new government proposal that would see fee cuts for high-billing specialists and more money for family physicians.