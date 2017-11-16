

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital Thursday following a head-on crash in southwest Kitchener.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Trussler Road, north of Huron Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the crash involved two vehicles which had been travelling in opposite directions when one of them crossed the centre line and hit the other.

A 40-year-old Paris man and a 60-year-old Waterloo man were taken to hospital. Both of them were said to have minor injuries.