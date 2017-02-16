Featured
Head-on crash leaves drivers trapped and injured
Two people were taken to hospital Tuesday following a head-on collision north of Mildmay.
The crash brought police, firefighters and paramedics to Bruce Road 3 around 4:45 p.m.
South Bruce OPP say it involved a pickup truck and an SUV, and left both drivers trapped in their vehicles, requiring extrication.
The SUV driver, a 65-year-old woman from South Bruce, was taken to hospital with major injuries. She also faces a charge of careless driving.
Minor injuries were sustained by the truck driver, a 27-year-old man from Saugeen Shores.
