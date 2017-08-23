

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has pleaded guilty to five charges after admitting to being part of several brazen break-and-enters.

Arif Mohamed is part of a group of six charged, all Kitchener residents, following a string of ATM thefts.

Seven people were initially charged, but charges against one person were withdrawn.

The group faces nearly 70 charges combined following a police investigation into 80 break-and-enters throughout southern Ontario that spanned 12 jurisdictions.

Court heard on Wednesday that the accused all grew up together and had been friends for a long time.

Mohamed’s lawyer speculated that a sense of loyalty might have led his client to take part in the thefts.

Mohamed pleaded guilty to four counts of break-and-enter and one count of possession of stolen property.

His lawyer argued that Mohamed was not the ring leader but an occasional participant.

Mohamed was sentenced to 207 days in jail in addition to time already served.

The others accused will be going to trial next year.