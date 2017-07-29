

CTV Kitchener





They came for the pork sliders and there were plenty coming off the grill.

Hungry patrons filled the Harmony Lunch in Uptown Waterloo on Saturday, devouring the restaurant’s popular sandwiches after a change of ownership and a nine-month hiatus.

“It’s great. Best burger in town,” said Jan Meyer.

The lineup was long, with fans of the venerable establishment eager to get their first taste of the Waterloo Region classic.

“It has a little bit of a different flavor, but it’s good,” said one man of the new pork sliders.

“It’s as good as it was fifty years ago,” said another customer.

The Harmony Lunch had been in operation for 86 years when the property and business were sold in October of last year.

Nick Benninger, who has called the shots at Waterloo restaurants like Taco Farm and Uptown 21, is the new owner and chef.

“The Harmony burger is the same [or at least] as similar as we could get it. [The previous owners] didn’t give us the recipe,” said Benninger.

The original furniture and bar are still there, as is the exterior sign.

“It’s authentically old and charming, so we didn’t want to lose that," said Benninger.

But there have been some changes.

Benninger said he opened up the front of the Harmony with a window and large door. The establishment also serves alcohol now.

With reporting from Daryl Morris