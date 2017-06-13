

CTV Kitchener





A dozen high school graduates in Waterloo Region will be getting a major financial boost for their post-secondary education.

Each of the twelve students will be receiving a $5,000 Legacy Scholarship and will be recognized at their commencement ceremonies beginning in June.

The recipients, along with their parents, gathered for a meet and greet at a restaurant in Uptown Waterloo Tuesday evening.

The students were selected from hundreds of applicants because of their outstanding leadership skills and for their work enriching the lives of others.

The Legacy Scholarship was established in 2015 by a group of community members with a mission to support future leadership projects in Waterloo Region.

A number of fundraisers are held throughout the year including the Legacy Golf for Scholarships tournament.

Over the past two years the program has awarded 21 scholarships to local high school graduates.