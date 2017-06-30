

CTV Kitchener





A police officer who has been on paid suspension since 2015 will remain off-duty and on the payroll for at least a little while longer.

Const. Robin Paige was convicted of insubordination and discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act last year.

The specific allegations were that Paige was intoxicated while on duty, and refused a senior officer’s request to provide a breath sample.

He was dismissed from the Hanover Police Service – only to be reinstated a few days later, when he launched an appeal.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission upheld his appeal, revoking Paige’s convictions and ordering a new hearing into the matter. They found that being at another police officer’s disciplinary hearing did not constitute being on duty.

Hanover Police say they are considering filing a further appeal through the court system.