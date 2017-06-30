

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a group of men walking on Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener reported being robbed by another group of men.

Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred around midnight Friday, on Queen’s near Cecile Drive, which is west of Westmount Road.

One of the robbers was said to have a knife, while another was reported as having a handgun wrapped in a cloth.

After personal belongings were turned over, the attackers left in a vehicle that had been parked on Cecile, believed to be a silver Honda CRV with a visible dent in its driver’s-side tailgate.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the robbery.