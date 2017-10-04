

CTV Kitchener





Inspections have turned up issues serious enough that a Fergus long-term care home has been ordered to stop admitting new residents.

In a letter written to the president of Caressant Care, Health Minister Eric Hoskins called the inspection results “deeply concerning.”

“I … ask that you ensure that care being provided at Caressant Care Fergus … is at a standard that you would expect for your own loved ones,” Hoskins wrote.

Similar orders were issued to homes in London and Mississauga.

According to the letter, inspectors found that there had been repeated issues involving neglect of residents at the Fergus home, as well as issues around fall prevention and cleanliness.

Earlier this year, Hoskins ordered Caressant Care’s facility in Woodstock to stop accepting new residents.