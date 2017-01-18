

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., a man walked into a convenience store on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener. As he approached the counter, he brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register.

The clerk complied, and the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the scene on foot.

A canine unit was called in, but they were unable to track the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black winter coat and grey sweatpants.