Gun seen in robbery of dollar store
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 2:24PM EST
A man walked into a Waterloo store, pulled out a gun and demanded money, police say.
A report of a robbery brought police to a dollar store on Laurelwood Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the man was able to get away from the store.
They describe him as being in his late 20s or early 30s and 5’7” to 5’9” tall with broad shoulders.
At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and an olive green backpack.