A man was able to get away after stealing prescription drugs from a pharmacy in Port Dover, police say.

The robbery at the Main Street pharmacy was reported to police over the noon hour on Wednesday.

According to Norfolk County OPP, a man walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded the drugs, then left when they were turned over.

The man is described as being white, 5’6” to 5’8” tall and slim. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie, as well as a camouflage balaclava over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.