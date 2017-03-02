

The Canadian Press





Police are seeking four people following an armed robbery in the area of Albert and Columbia streets in Waterloo.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man was robbed by a group of four people – believed to be men – who approached him as he was walking in the area around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A gun was seen, police say, and “personal items” were turned over. The victim also received a minor injuries.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the group of four people, all of whom were wearing dark clothing and had scarves over their faces.