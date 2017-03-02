Featured
Gun seen during robbery in Waterloo
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 10:36AM EST
Police are seeking four people following an armed robbery in the area of Albert and Columbia streets in Waterloo.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man was robbed by a group of four people – believed to be men – who approached him as he was walking in the area around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
A gun was seen, police say, and “personal items” were turned over. The victim also received a minor injuries.
Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the group of four people, all of whom were wearing dark clothing and had scarves over their faces.
