A man who stole a television from a Brantford business didn’t have it for long before it was taken from him, police say.

The bizarre series of events began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a supermarket on King George Road.

According to Brantford Police, the man stole a pair of headphones by hiding them in his pants, and the TV by loading it into a cart and walking out without paying for it.

After walking out of the store, police say, the man set the TV on the ground and walked away. A man driving by noticed the TV, stopped, and put it in his car.

Seeing that happen, the alleged shoplifter ran back to the TV. A shoving match ensued, during which the driver’s phone was knocked out of his hand. The alleged shoplifter picked it up, and said he wouldn’t give it back unless he got the television back.

At one point, police say, the alleged shoplifter showed the other man that he had a handgun with him.

The TV and phone eventually changed hands, and the alleged shoplifter walked away from the area.

Police weren’t able to find him, although they did come close. They say officers tracked him to a home on Barbara Street, where he had allegedly been hiding in the backyard as he waited for a taxi.

Police sent the taxi away, although the man disappeared from the yard before they were able to find him.

The man is described as being white, pale, and likely in his early 20s or 30s with dirty blond or brown hair. Tuesday night, he was wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the man or the theft is asked to contact Brantford Police.