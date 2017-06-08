

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





A 31-year-old man admitted Thursday to being drunk behind the wheel last September when his car crashed into another vehicle, killing two men and seriously injuring two others.

Scott Altiman was driving his Dodge Charger when he crashed into a car and sent it flying.

The occupants of that car, 23-year-old Cody Andrews of New Hamburg and 46-year-old Jerry Pitre of London, died. The two other men in the car were seriously hurt.

Altiman pleaded guilty to eight charges including impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Altiman had more than twice the legal alcohol limit in his system and was driving at speeds of up to 187 km/h.

An open beer was also found in his car at the time of the crash.

Family and friends of the victims filled the London courtroom today, listening to the devastating details.

“I want my son back,” said Rose Imhoff, Pitre’s mother.

“I miss him so much, he was my life, he was my best friend, he was everything to me,” she said.

Altiman will be back in court on June 19 to set a date for victim impact statements and sentencing.

With reporting by Krista Simpson