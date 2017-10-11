

CTV Kitchener





An unattended candle is being blamed for a fire in a tent in which several people were living.

The fire brought emergency crews to a bush area near York and Victoria roads around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Guelph police, multiple people had been living in the tent.

One of them, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with burns on her arms and hands. No other injuries were reported.