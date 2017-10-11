Featured
Woman hurt as tent she was living in catches fire
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 2:28PM EDT
An unattended candle is being blamed for a fire in a tent in which several people were living.
The fire brought emergency crews to a bush area near York and Victoria roads around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Guelph police, multiple people had been living in the tent.
One of them, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with burns on her arms and hands. No other injuries were reported.