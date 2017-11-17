

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an employee of the bar she had just been removed from and a police officer taking her away from the area.

Guelph police say the incident brought them to a downtown bar around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

They say the Burlington woman had been escorted out of the bar, and responded by attacking one of the bar’s staff members.

Responding police officers arrested the woman, although one officer was allegedly assaulted during the arrest.

The woman has been charged with public intoxication, assault and assaulting a peace officer.