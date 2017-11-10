

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old woman is dead following a head-on collision near Arthur.

Wellington County OPP say Rebecca Cutting of Mount Forest was killed in the Thursday evening crash on Wellington Road 109.

A pickup truck and a car had collided head-on. Cutting was pronounced dead in hospital, while the driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It was snowing in the area at the time. Police say weather is being considered a contributing factor to the collision.

Any witnesses who have not talked to police are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.