

CTV Kitchener





This week, thousands of University of Guelph students will receive knocks on their doors.

On the other side will be a campus volunteer asking them how they are doing and if they need any help.

It’s the second time this year the school has organized a concerted effort to check up on students’ mental health.

A similar door-knocking campaign was conducted this spring, as a partial response to a series of student suicides, two of which occurred on-campus.

Volunteers taking part in the initiative include the school’s president, as well as counsellors and faculty members.

Between Monday night and Wednesday night, they expect to reach 4,700 students living in campus dorms.