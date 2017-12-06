

CTV Kitchener





A transport truck driver is not at fault for a collision which left a Rockwood man dead, police say.

David McCowan, 49, was killed Nov. 21 when his car and a truck collided on Wellington County Road 124 east of Guelph.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police announced Wednesday that no charges will be laid over the crash, as the truck driver was not at fault.

Vehicle malfunction is also not the cause of the crash, police said.