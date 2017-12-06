Featured
Truck driver won’t face charges over deadly crash
One person was killed in a head-on collision on Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 10:54AM EST
A transport truck driver is not at fault for a collision which left a Rockwood man dead, police say.
David McCowan, 49, was killed Nov. 21 when his car and a truck collided on Wellington County Road 124 east of Guelph.
The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
Police announced Wednesday that no charges will be laid over the crash, as the truck driver was not at fault.
Vehicle malfunction is also not the cause of the crash, police said.