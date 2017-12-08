

CTV Kitchener





Three men from the Guelph area are facing charges after allegedly being caught with more than $50,000 worth of cocaine.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the men were pulled over last week by an officer watching traffic on Highway 400 near the community of Wood Landing, about 70 kilometres north of Barrie.

Their vehicle had allegedly been tracked driving at 151 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, meeting the criteria for stunt driving.

Police say the officer also spotted a “white powdery substance” which they believed to be cocaine.

The men, whose ages are 21, 21 and 20, face charges relating to cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and marijuana trafficking.