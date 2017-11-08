Featured
Suspected gun outside restaurant actually a pool cue

Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 4:31PM EST
A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly scaring strangers into thinking he had a gun.
Guelph police say they were called to a downtown restaurant around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday by concerned customers.
Police were told that a man had been standing outside the restaurant, holding up something that looked like a long gun and pointing it at people inside. Some of the customers backed away from the windows, afraid of that apparent gun.
Responding officers found that the item in question was actually a pool cue.
A 56-year-old man has been charged with mischief in relation to this incident.