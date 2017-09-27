

CTV Kitchener





Two people were arrested in a Guelph parking lot on Tuesday – including one who was wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred nearly 350 kilometres away.

Guelph police say a call from their counterparts in Kingston tipped them off to the pair’s presence in the city.

Around 5:45 p.m., police walked up to a pickup truck in a Woodlawn Road parking lot. Its driver and passenger were both arrested.

The passenger, a 25-year-old Napanee man, is facing charges in connection with the home invasion as well as charges relating to firearms, drugs and stolen property allegedly found with the truck.

The 24-year-old Napanee woman who was driving the truck is facing similar charges related to Tuesday’s events, but no charges over the home invasion.

Police say a shotgun and a replica gun were found inside the truck.