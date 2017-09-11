Featured
Stolen truck left at scene of botched ATM theft
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 11:51AM EDT
Police are investigating an apparent attempt to steal an ATM from a Guelph business.
Guelph police say they were called to the Silvercreek Parkway North business shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, in response to an alarm going off.
When officers arrived, they found that the building had been damaged significantly.
They also found that a pickup truck had been left at the scene.
The truck had apparently been stolen from a business in Cambridge, although it had not yet been reported as stolen.