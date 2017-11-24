

CTV Kitchener





An arrest in Puslinch is being looked into by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

Wellington County OPP say the man was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Gore Road area because he was wanted by another police service.

As the man was being taken out of Puslinch by police, he complained of a physical injury.

No further details have been provided.

The SIU looks into any case in which someone is killed, seriously injured or sexually assaulted around the time of an interaction involving police.