One man was taken to hospital for assessment after the plane he was in was found with its nose down off a runway in Guelph on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Guelph fire department responded to a report of a plane down at 50 Skyway Park.

When officials arrived on scene they located the single-seat airplane with one pilot on the ground off of the runway with its nose down.

OPP and paramedics also responded. There were no injuries to others on scene.

It is not yet known what caused the collision.